NDMA Dispatches PPE Kits To Sindh Hospitals

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 10:00 AM

NDMA dispatches PPE kits to Sindh hospitals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday dispatched the fourth consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for the doctors and paramedics for Sindh hospitals.

According to NDMA spokesman, as many as 290,986 surgical masks,12,000 N-95 masks, 54,692 safety coveralls, 16,800 gloves, 9,777 shoe covers, 12,571 surgical caps, 6,064 face shields, 2,387 protective goggles, 12,000 sanitiser's 500 ml bottles and 3,969 doctor's gowns have been dispatched for the doctors and paramedics working in different hospitals of Sindh.

The fourth consignment of PPE kits had already been dispatched to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan hospitals.

While the PPE kits were being constantly dispatched to the Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir hospitals.

