NDMA Dispatches PPEs Consignment To AJK, KP Hospitals

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has dispatched the fifth consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for doctors and paramedics working in hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to better equip them to cure coronavirus patients.

According to NDMA spokesman, the equipment dispatched to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday included 52,500 face masks, 25,473 other face masks including N-95 masks, 31,278 protective suits, 28,875 gloves, 7,917 shoes cover, 1,995 surgical caps, 4,200 face shields, 2,940 safety googles,2,100 surgical gowns of doctors.

Likewise, 10,500 face masks, 5,095 other masks including N-95, 6,256 protective suits, 5,775 gloves,1,583 shoe covers,400 surgical caps, 840 face shields, 588 protective goggles, 430 surgical gowns of doctors have also been sent to AJK hospitals.

Likewise, several sanitiser bottles of various sizes have also been sent to AJK and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hospitals, he said.

The PPEs in another fifth batch had already been sent to Balochistan. Whereas the delivery of PPEs to the hospitals of Punjab, Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan were being continued right now.

