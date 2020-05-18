NDMA dispatches PPEs to Sindh, GB

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has dispatched another consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the hospitals of Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan aiming to save the doctors and paramedics from coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has dispatched another consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the hospitals of Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan aiming to save the doctors and paramedics from coronavirus pandemic.

According to NDMA spokesman, the equipment dispatched to Sindh on Monday included 2,822 N-95, 3,136 D-95, 48,384 KN-95 masks, 66,620 protective suits, 61,600 surgical gloves and 112,000 medical masks.

Likewise, 441 N-95 masks, 490 D-95, 7,560 KN-95 masks, 10,426 protective suits, 9,625 surgical gloves and 17,500 medical masks have been sent to Gilgit-Baltistan in the fifth consignment.

Furthermore, the safety equipment included surgical gowns, face shields, shoes cover, safety goggles, caps and sanitisers have also been sent to Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The fifth consignment has already been sent to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) whereas the delivery of PPEs to Punjab was continuing right now.

Another consignment of PPEs will be sent to all provinces before Eid-ul-Fitr, the spokesman concluded.