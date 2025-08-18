NDMA dispatches relief consignment to flood-hit Buner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday sent a detailed relief consignment to Buner district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to assist communities severely impacted by recent flooding and rain-induced destruction.

The consignment, dispatched early Monday morning, comprises essential relief items including tents, blankets, 7KVA generators, dewatering pumps, ration bags, and medicines. It will be handed over to the Deputy Commissioner of Buner for onward distribution among flood-affected families.

The relief operation, being carried out on the directives of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, forms part of NDMA’s coordinated response in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the armed forces, and partner relief agencies.

NDMA is closely monitoring the evolving situation and coordinating with civil and military teams to ensure timely assistance reaches all flood-affected areas.

NDMA has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering prompt support and facilitating efficient relief operations throughout the province.