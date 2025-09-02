NDMA Dispatches Relief Convoy To Chiniot, Expands Operations Across Punjab
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday dispatched a convoy of eight trucks loaded with essential relief supplies to flood-affected areas in Chiniot.
Each truck carried multiple ration bags, weighing 46 kilograms each and packed with 22 essential food items to support displaced families.
This initiative is part of NDMA’s ongoing efforts to provide timely humanitarian assistance in coordination with provincial authorities. Relief operations continue across Punjab through the mobilization of national resources, with active support from the private sector and industries.
NDMA has already sent relief supplies to Narowal, Sialkot, Hafizabad, and Wazirabad. Preparations are currently underway to dispatch rations to the flood-hit district of Jhang, with plans to reach six additional districts in the coming days.
