Open Menu

NDMA Dispatches Relief Convoy To Chiniot, Expands Operations Across Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 03:00 PM

NDMA dispatches relief convoy to Chiniot, expands operations across Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday dispatched a convoy of eight trucks loaded with essential relief supplies to flood-affected areas in Chiniot.

Each truck carried multiple ration bags, weighing 46 kilograms each and packed with 22 essential food items to support displaced families.

This initiative is part of NDMA’s ongoing efforts to provide timely humanitarian assistance in coordination with provincial authorities. Relief operations continue across Punjab through the mobilization of national resources, with active support from the private sector and industries.

NDMA has already sent relief supplies to Narowal, Sialkot, Hafizabad, and Wazirabad. Preparations are currently underway to dispatch rations to the flood-hit district of Jhang, with plans to reach six additional districts in the coming days.

Recent Stories

Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussai ..

Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship

2 hours ago
 Indian woman finds missing husband after seven yea ..

Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025

6 hours ago
 UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

15 hours ago
 UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

15 hours ago
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as res ..

Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level

15 hours ago
 Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review mon ..

Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response

15 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..

15 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during fl ..

Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood

15 hours ago
 Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

15 hours ago
 Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges ..

Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan