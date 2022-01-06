UrduPoint.com

NDMA Dispatches Relief Items For GB Earthquake Affectees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2022 | 07:05 PM

NDMA dispatches relief items for GB earthquake affectees

Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday dispatched a special consignment of 1000 winterized tents,1000 tarpaulins and 5000 blankets for earthquake affectees of Sub Division Roundu, Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday dispatched a special consignment of 1000 winterized tents,1000 tarpaulins and 5000 blankets for earthquake affectees of Sub Division Roundu, Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Chairman of NDMA, Lt General Akhtar Nawaz, had a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan and discussed partial damages caused by recent earthquake and requirement for relief goods, said a news release.

The NDMA dispatched relief items for earthquake affectees on special directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Earthquake Prime Minister Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan

Recent Stories

Kazakh Security Forces Repel Assault on Police Bui ..

Kazakh Security Forces Repel Assault on Police Building in Almaty

2 minutes ago
 PAF C-130 airlifts relief goods for flood affected ..

PAF C-130 airlifts relief goods for flood affected areas of Gwadar

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expresses sorro ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expresses sorrow over loss of lives in Kasur

2 minutes ago
 164 doctors dismissed under PEEDA act

164 doctors dismissed under PEEDA act

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 2 lives, infects 895, including 95 ..

COVID-19 claims 2 lives, infects 895, including 95 of Omicron variant: CM Sindh

10 minutes ago
 Govt responds political negativity with public ser ..

Govt responds political negativity with public service: Chief Minister

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.