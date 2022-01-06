NDMA dispatches relief items for GB earthquake affectees

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday dispatched a special consignment of 1000 winterized tents,1000 tarpaulins and 5000 blankets for earthquake affectees of Sub Division Roundu, Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Chairman of NDMA, Lt General Akhtar Nawaz, had a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan and discussed partial damages caused by recent earthquake and requirement for relief goods, said a news release.

The NDMA dispatched relief items for earthquake affectees on special directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.