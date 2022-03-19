NDMA dispatches relief items for GB earthquake affectees

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2022 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday dispatched a consignment of family tents through C-130 aircraft of PAF, while another consignment of relief goods consisting of tarpaulins, blankets, ration bags and more tents would also be send soon for the recent earthquake affectees of Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

The NDMA dispatched relief items for earthquake affectees on request of the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), said a news release. The NDMA is in constant touch with the GBDMA and will provide full assistance in relief activities as and when required.

Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz had a telephonic conversation with Governor GB Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, Muhammad Khalid Khurseed Khan Chief Minister GB and DG GBDMA Lt (R) Khalid Saleem.

The damages caused by the recent earthquake and relief efforts/activities were discussed.

The Gilgit-Baltistan government and the GBDMA are utilizing all their resources to provide emergency relief to the earthquake victims. Main and access roads affected by the landslides have been opened for traffic at various places, however maintenance work on Jaglot-Skardu road is still being carried out by the FWO.

