NDMA Dispatches Second Consignment Of Humanitarian Aid To Myanmar

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2025 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has meticulously planned and coordinated the dispatch of 70 tons of emergency humanitarian relief to the earthquake hit Myanmar.

The humanitarian aid, dispatched on the prime minister's orders and delivered via two chartered flights, is in response to the recent devastating earthquake in the region.

The second air cargo flight carrying 35 tons of essential relief goods has departed from Islamabad International Airport for Yangon, Myanmar. Upon arrival, the consignment will be handed over to Ministry of Social Welfare & Resettlement of Myanmar by Pakistan's Ambassador & Defence Attache in Myanmar.

This consignment included tents,tarpaulins, blankets, water modules, medicines and packets of meal ready-to-eat. These critical supplies aimed at providing immediate relief to the affected population in Myanmar.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Mission in Myanmar handed over 35 tons first consignment of humanitarian assistance to Chief Minister of Yangon Region for onward distribution among those impacted by the disaster.

The Government of Pakistan and National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering commitment to humanitarian relief efforts and standing in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in their time of need.

