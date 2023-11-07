Open Menu

NDMA Dispatches Second Tranche Of Humanitarian Assistance For Palestine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 07, 2023 | 04:50 PM

NDMA dispatches second tranche of humanitarian assistance for Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has arranged a second tranche of relief assistance for People of Palestine from People of Pakistan in wake of ongoing aggression, siege and attack on Palestine and specially Gaza on the instructions of the Interim Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George and Palestine Ambassador in Pakistan, Ahmed Rabei, representatives of NGOs, senior officers of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and NDMA attended the send-off ceremony at Islamabad International Airport, a news release said issued here on Tuesday.

The second consignment consisted of 89.

6 ton including 40 ton food packs from Government of Pakistan whereas 3 ton food bags, 10.8 ton medicines, 26 ton hygiene & baby kits with support of NGOs in Pakistan.

These relief items will be sent to Al Arish, Egypt from Islamabad via a special chartered plane. The consignment will be handed over to Red Crescent Society in Egypt for onward delivery in Gaza.

Earlier, NDMA has sent relief consignment comprising of 1,000 Special Winterized Tents, 4,000 Blankets and over 3 Tons of Medicines for distressed people of Gaza.

Pakistan is standing with Palestinian brothers and sisters in the time of need and will continue to support them.

