NDMA Dispatches Two More Consignments For War Affected People Of Gaza, Lebanon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has scaled up humanitarian aid to the war-affected people of Gaza and Lebanon on the directives of the Prime Minister.

The NDMA on Sunday dispatched 15th and 16th humanitarian relief assistance through two NLC road convoys carrying 100 tons each of winterized tents and blankets from Islamabad to Amman (Jordan) for people of Gaza and Beirut for people of Lebanon.

In total 1,598 tons of relief items have been dispatched to affected people of Gaza and Lebanon, a news release said.

The send-off ceremony held at Islamabad International Airport was attended by the Parliamentarians MNA Malik Ibrar and MNA Raja Qamar ul islam, H.E Mr. Zuhair M. H. Darzaid, Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E Mr. Ghassan Khatib, Lebanese Ambassador to Pakistan, representatives from NDMA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Armed Forces.

During the ceremony, the Parliamentarians emphasized the urgent need to provide relief to the war-affected populations of Palestine and Lebanon, considering the ongoing conflict and the needs of the affected communities.

They reaffirmed the Government of Pakistan's commitment to supporting their brothers and sisters in distress and stressed the importance of collaboration by welfare organizations and the Pakistani public in strengthening these efforts.

Both Ambassadors extended the profound gratitude to the Government and people of Pakistan for their unwavering humanitarian assistance during our times of need.

Palestinian Ambassador remarked that the generosity and compassion demonstrated by Pakistan serve as a beacon of hope and a testament to our shared commitment to peace and justice for people of Gaza.

The Lebanese Ambassador highlighted that the humanitarian assistance from Pakistan has been instrumental in providing much-needed relief items among war affected people.

Government of Pakistan has also established a special account called the "Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Gaza and Lebanon". This fund aims to collect public donations to support those in Gaza and Lebanon who are facing war emergencies.

