NDMA dispatches two more relief cargoes to quake-hit Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday in separate special air cargo dispatches sent two tranches of fire-resistant winterised family tents of 100 tonnes each to quake-hit Turkiye.

In two separate tweets on its official handle, the NDMA informed that the Authority as per the directions of the prime minister dispatched the 22nd Cargo with another tranche of 1350 (Type-II) fire-resistant winterised family tents (100 tonnes load) from Lahore.

However, earlier in another flight, the NDMA dispatched the 21st Cargo with another tranche of 1350 (Type-II) fire-resistant winterised family tents (100 tonnes load) from Lahore.