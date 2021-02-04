NDMA displeased PAC over delay in constituting DAC

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Thursday examined audit paras of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for the year 2019-20.

Rana Tanveer Hussain, chairing the meeting, expressed displeasure over delay in constituting departmental audit committee (DAC) despite correspondence many a time.

He said the absence of DAC had added additional burden on PAC as it had to examine 24,000 pending audit paras.

The committee directed the NDMA to commence DAC meeting and settle audit paras within a month.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, Noor Alam Khan, Riaz Fatyana, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Khawaja Shehraz Mehmood, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Syed Naveed Qamar, Hina Rabbani Khar and Muhammad Ibrahim Khan.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials of the NDMA.