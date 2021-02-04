UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NDMA Displeased PAC Over Delay In Constituting DAC

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

NDMA displeased PAC over delay in constituting DAC

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Thursday examined audit paras of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for the year 2019-20.

Rana Tanveer Hussain, chairing the meeting, expressed displeasure over delay in constituting departmental audit committee (DAC) despite correspondence many a time.

He said the absence of DAC had added additional burden on PAC as it had to examine 24,000 pending audit paras.

The committee directed the NDMA to commence DAC meeting and settle audit paras within a month.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, Noor Alam Khan, Riaz Fatyana, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Khawaja Shehraz Mehmood, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Syed Naveed Qamar, Hina Rabbani Khar and Muhammad Ibrahim Khan.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials of the NDMA.

Related Topics

Hina Rabbani Khar Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Muhammad Ibrahim Khan

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler condoles death of Saudi Prince

2 minutes ago

PM says  govt to ensure provision of relief to co ..

8 minutes ago

Singer Bilal Saeed turns violent, tortures woman i ..

16 minutes ago

UAE participates in Indian Ocean Region defence mi ..

17 minutes ago

157,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

47 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 takes out rally to express solidarity ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.