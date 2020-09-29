NDMA distributes 101,070 tents,14,521 blankets among rain affectees

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has distributed 101,070 tents,14,521 blankets/quilts and 145,370 mosquito nets among flash flood affected areas in collaboration with relief providing agencies.

According to NDMA report, a total of 12,532 tarpaulins, 4,907 kitchen sets, 20 gas cylinders, 7,983 jerry cans, 5,889 hygiene kits,3,744 iron beds, 503 bed sheets, 8 buckets and 5,000 mattresses/sleeping mats,3,050 pillows have been distributed.

Likewise, some 500 pedestal fan, 3050 pillows, 2,392 water coolers/tanks, 2 generators, 279 de watering pumps, 345 life jackets, 2,750 solar jackets, 27 boats with OBMs, 3,006.62 tons food packs, 66,000 water bottles (1.5 litre each),375 high energy biscuits (MT), 6.5 tons MRE's (1.3 kg each), 1,442,000 aqua tabs/water purification tablets and 50 medical kits (3,000 per/kits.

