UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NDMA Distributes 1,491 Ventilators To Hospitals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

NDMA distributes 1,491 ventilators to hospitals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has so far distributed 1,491 ventilators to across country hospitals to help combat COVID pandemic.

According to NDMA spokesman, the issued ventilators included 478 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 905 Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiBAP) and 108 portable ventilators.

According to details, some 26 ICU and 61 BiPAP ventilators have been given to Sindh. Likewise, as many as 19 ICU and 35 BiPAP ventilators have been provided to Balochistan. And 35 ICU, 56 BiPAP ventilators have been distributed among Punjab hospitals. And four ICU and six BiPAP ventilators have been distributed among the hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab

Recent Stories

ADJD launches &quot;Barzah with a businessman&quot ..

38 minutes ago

Minister of Economy reviews Interim Committee’s ..

53 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed pledges to continue implementing ..

1 hour ago

Corniche Hospital&#039;s staff becomes second fami ..

1 hour ago

ADCB reports net profit of AED1.436 billion in H2- ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two remote meetings of E ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.