NDMA distributes 1,491 ventilators to hospitals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has so far distributed 1,491 ventilators to across country hospitals to help combat COVID pandemic.

According to NDMA spokesman, the issued ventilators included 478 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 905 Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiBAP) and 108 portable ventilators.

According to details, some 26 ICU and 61 BiPAP ventilators have been given to Sindh. Likewise, as many as 19 ICU and 35 BiPAP ventilators have been provided to Balochistan. And 35 ICU, 56 BiPAP ventilators have been distributed among Punjab hospitals. And four ICU and six BiPAP ventilators have been distributed among the hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.