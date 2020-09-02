UrduPoint.com
NDMA Distributes 14,985 Tents, 2,956 Blankets Among Flood Hit People

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 12:00 AM

NDMA distributes 14,985 tents, 2,956 blankets among flood hit people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has so far distributed 14,985 tents, 832.2 ton food and 2,956 blankets among flood hit people in collaboration with provincial relief agencies.

According to NDMA website, a total of 2,200 mosquito nets,2,350 plastic mats, 6,000 tarpaulins and 222 de watering pumps have so far been distributed among the flood hit peoples.

