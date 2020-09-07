UrduPoint.com
NDMA Distributes 17,815 Tents, 3,504 Blankets Among Flood Hit People

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 04:23 PM

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has so far distributed 17,815 tents, 836.7 ton food and 3,504 blankets/quilts among flood hit people in collaboration with provincial relief agencies

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has so far distributed 17,815 tents, 836.7 ton food and 3,504 blankets/quilts among flood hit people in collaboration with provincial relief agencies.

According to NDMA website, a total of 2,250 mosquito nets, 2,661 plastic mats, 8,512 tarpaulins and 223 de watering pumps have so far been distributed in the flood hit areas.

Around 1,265 houses have been damaged partially and 1,365 fully in flashflood hit areas of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan due to torrential rains and subsequent flashfloods.

Some 13 roads, 10 bridges, three shops, three hotels, five mosques and six power houses have also been damaged in the country due to rains and subsequent flashfloods.

