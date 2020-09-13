NDMA distributes 19,000 tents in flood-hit areas of Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has distributed 19,000 tents in flood-hit areas of Sindh as the relief and rehabilitation operation continues in deluge hit areas of Sindh province in collaboration with other relief providing agencies.

According to NDMA report, the a total of 60,073 tents, 2,190.82 tons food packs, 14,521 blankets/quilts, 79,870 mosquito nets, 4,795 plastic mats and 12,532 tarpaulins have been distributed among flood-hit people in collaboration with provincial relief agencies.

As many as 4,907 kitchen sets, 20 gas cylinder, 5,983 jerry cans, 5,889 hygiene kits, 3,744 iron beds, 503 bed sheets, 8 buckets, 5,000 matresses /sleeping mats, 3,050 pillows, 500 pedestal fan, 2,387 water cooler/tanks, 2 generators, 269 de watering pumps, 345 life jackets, 2,750 solar lights, 20 boats with OBMs, 66,000 water bottles (1.5 litres each), 375 mt high energy biscuits, 6.5 tons MREs, (1.3 kg each), 1,442,000 aqua tabs and 50 medical kits have so far been distributed among the flood hit peoples.