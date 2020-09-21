UrduPoint.com
NDMA Distributes 420 Ton Wheat,29,000 Tents Among Sindh Flood Affectees

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 09:38 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with international humanitarian agencies distributed 420 ton wheat, 11,000 tarpaulins, 29,000 tents, and over 2,000 mosquito nets in flood hit areas of Sindh.

According to the Press Release issued on Monday, Chairman NDMA in a meeting with parliamentarians who met him to discuss matters regarding relief for flood affected people of Sindh, said that three life boats and medication for water borne diseases and 35 ton food has also been distributed to over 8,000 flood hit families in Sindh.

Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal assured the parliamentarian that NDMA will stand by people of affected areas and will continue its support for government and people of Sindh.

Chairman said NDMA will undertake damage assessment of flood affected areas.

Appreciating the proactive role of NDMA in providing timely relief to affectees of flood in Sindh, Haleem Adil Seikh said that NDMA's efforts to muster support of international community and arranging for food, health and safety items for flood affected people were highly commendable.

He acknowledged that food items along with medication NDMA provided were need of time to save people from water born disease.

