UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NDMA Distributes 79,073 Tents,14,521 Blankets Among Rain Affectees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 12:40 PM

NDMA distributes 79,073 tents,14,521 blankets among rain affectees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has distributed 79,073 tents,14,521 blankets/quilts and 79,870 mosquito nets among flashflood affected areas in collaboration with relief providing agencies.

According to NDMA report, a total of 12,532 tarpaulins, 4,907 kitchen sets, 20 gas cylinders, 5,983 jerry cans, 5,889 hygiene kits,3,744 iron beds, 503 bed sheets, 8 buckets and 5,000 mattresses/sleeping mats,3,050 pillows have been distributed.

Likewise, some 500 pedestal fan, 2,387 water coolers/tanks, 2 generators, 269 de watering pumps, 345 life jackets, 2,750 solar jackets, 20 boats with OBMs, 2,190.82 tons food packs, 66,000 water bottles (1.5 litre each),375 high energy biscuits (MT), 6.5 tons MRE's (1.3 kg each), 1,442,000 aqua tabs/water purification tablets and 50 medical kits (3,000 per/kits.

\395

Related Topics

Water Gas

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports four deaths, 665 new cases of Cov ..

14 minutes ago

Govt believes in strengthening of religious semina ..

30 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to PA challengi ..

47 minutes ago

PM vows to pursue motorway rape incident case to c ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

1 hour ago

Local Press: UAE vaccine strengthens fight against ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.