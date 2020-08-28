UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NDMA Establishes 56 Relief Camps, Provides 3,000 Tents To Sindh Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 10:22 PM

NDMA establishes 56 relief camps, provides 3,000 tents to Sindh government

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has established 56 relief camps besides providing 3,000 tents to Sindh government for providing solace to flashflood hit area people of Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has established 56 relief camps besides providing 3,000 tents to Sindh government for providing solace to flashflood hit area people of Karachi.

According to spokesman of Authority, the relief and rescue operation was being continued vigorously in the affected areas. While food, drinking water and other essential items were being provided to flashflood hit area people.

He said the drainage activities were being carried out by Pak Army in collaboration with local civil administration.

Meanwhile Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal discussed expediting ongoing relief and rescue activities in flashflood hit areas of Sindh and specially Karachi with the heads of International non-governmental organisation (INGOs), United Nations Food and Agriculture (UNFA), World Food Programme (WFP), International Organisation for Migration (IOM), United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh World Army United Nations Water Agriculture Government UNHCR

Recent Stories

Vice Chancellor Government College University dona ..

29 seconds ago

About 5,000 People Participated in Various Rallies ..

30 seconds ago

UK Records Another 1,276 Cases of Coronavirus, Nin ..

32 seconds ago

Australia's Wade relishing England series

36 seconds ago

Seven People Injured as Unknown Blows Up ATM Near ..

5 minutes ago

Two dacoits killed in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.