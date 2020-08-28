NDMA establishes 56 relief camps, provides 3,000 tents to Sindh government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has established 56 relief camps besides providing 3,000 tents to Sindh government for providing solace to flashflood hit area people of Karachi.

According to spokesman of Authority, the relief and rescue operation was being continued vigorously in the affected areas. While food, drinking water and other essential items were being provided to flashflood hit area people.

He said the drainage activities were being carried out by Pak Army in collaboration with local civil administration.

Meanwhile Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal discussed expediting ongoing relief and rescue activities in flashflood hit areas of Sindh and specially Karachi with the heads of International non-governmental organisation (INGOs), United Nations Food and Agriculture (UNFA), World Food Programme (WFP), International Organisation for Migration (IOM), United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).