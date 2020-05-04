NDMA establishes hotline for medical professionals at risk to contract COVID-19

In view of the rise in the number of healthcare providers, including doctors, nurses and paramedics/technicians who are vulnerable to contracting novel corona virus (Covid-19, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has established a hotline to help them register their relevant complaint on 24/7 basis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :In view of the rise in the number of healthcare providers, including doctors, nurses and paramedics/technicians who are vulnerable to contracting novel corona virus (Covid-19, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has established a hotline to help them register their relevant complaint on 24/7 basis.

The healthcare providers are directly fighting against the infection without essential provision of personal protective equipments (PPEs).

Non availability of PPE, at any facility or center across the country can be reported via UAN 051-111-157-157 enabling the concerned authorities to address the issue on urgent basis as the issue is a serious risk for front line workers treating the infection.