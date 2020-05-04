UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NDMA Establishes Hotline For Medical Professionals At Risk To Contract COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 03:26 PM

NDMA establishes hotline for medical professionals at risk to contract COVID-19

In view of the rise in the number of healthcare providers, including doctors, nurses and paramedics/technicians who are vulnerable to contracting novel corona virus (Covid-19, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has established a hotline to help them register their relevant complaint on 24/7 basis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :In view of the rise in the number of healthcare providers, including doctors, nurses and paramedics/technicians who are vulnerable to contracting novel corona virus (Covid-19, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has established a hotline to help them register their relevant complaint on 24/7 basis.

The healthcare providers are directly fighting against the infection without essential provision of personal protective equipments (PPEs).

Non availability of PPE, at any facility or center across the country can be reported via UAN 051-111-157-157 enabling the concerned authorities to address the issue on urgent basis as the issue is a serious risk for front line workers treating the infection.

Recent Stories

OSCE Watchdog Calls for Moratorium on Migrant Dete ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19: Japanese NGO provides emergency support ..

1 minute ago

Cloudy weather forecast Bahawalpur

1 minute ago

Moscow Offers Czech Republic to Use Dialogue Mecha ..

1 minute ago

Glencore resumes Zambia copper mining for just 3 m ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Post introduces slabs for registered mail ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.