UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NDMA Establishes Women & Children Friendly Centers In Earthquake - Hit Mirpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 07:34 PM

NDMA establishes Women & Children Friendly Centers in earthquake - hit Mirpur

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has established two Women & Children Friendly Centers in earthquake affected villages of Sang Kikri and Nakka in Mirpur Azad Jammu Kashmir

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has established two Women & Children Friendly Centers in earthquake affected villages of Sang Kikri and Nakka in Mirpur Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal, Chairman NDMA Thursday inaugurated the centers in the earthquake hit zone in outskirt of Mirpur city.

First Secretary from Australian High Commission in Pakistan, Ms. Anna Dyason, Ms. Sobiya Kamal, Parliamentary Secretary for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan, Ms. Noreen Farooq Ibrahim, MNA, PTI AJK President and former Prime Minister of AJ&K Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhary and representatives from Government of Azad jammu Kashmir also participated in the inauguration ceremony.

Chairman NDMA, Lt General Muhammad Afzal while addressing the gathering at the occasion reassured support of the Government of Pakistan and NDMA and said that we were standing with the earthquake affected people till the time last victim was settled in his own house.

He informed the people that survey of the damaged houses and infrastructure had been completed and monetary compensation would be dispensed among the victims in due course of time.

Ms. Anna Dyason appreciated the NDMA, Azad Kashmir Social Welfare Department and Development partners for conception and execution of such a great ideas of establishing centers for earthquake affected women and children. She also assured Australian Government's support in future as well.

In the first phase, two Women and Children Friendly Centers are established at Sang Kikri and Nakka villages, while two more centers will be established in one month time. These centers are established with the Cooperation of UNICEF, UNFPA and Australian Government. The centers will provide socio-psychological support to the vulnerable segments of the society in particular the children and women who were affected by earthquake in September this year. Full time trained psychologists are hired in these centers to provide essential support and assistance to the earthquake affectees. These centers will work under the administrative control of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Social Welfare Department while NDMA will provide all financial support for operational costs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Jammu Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir September Women All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Inaugurates Maritime Centre Of Excel ..

8 minutes ago

Emirates Touches down in Mexico City

18 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates College of Holy Quran at ..

36 minutes ago

Nargis quits showbiz industry, decides to work for ..

50 minutes ago

UAE among the fastest-growing nations: Kyrgyz Pres ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai CP meets General Network of Government Commu ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.