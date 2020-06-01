UrduPoint.com
NDMA Executes Pesticide Spray Over 497,000 Hectare Of Areas

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 02:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has so far treated total 497,000 hectares of area during the ongoing locust control operations in the vulnerable districts of the country.

According to NDMA spokesman, the authority has accomplished the surveillance of over 350,000 hectares and the poisonous fumes spray of over 4,900 hectares under locust attack was managed in last 24 hours.

Some 1,128 teams were engaged in the locusts control operation in the vulnerable districts. They carried out both aerial and ground spray of 3,200 hectare area of Balochistan, 100 hectare area of Punjab, 1,000 hectare area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 600 hectare area of Sindh during the last 24 hours, he said.

The spokesman said a total of 52 districts, 31 of Balochistan, 10 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4 of Punjab and seven of Sindh, had been hit by the locust swarms.

