UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NDMA Executes Spraying Of Over 507,800 Hectare Of Land

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 04:58 PM

NDMA executes spraying of over 507,800 hectare of land

National Disaster Management Authority ( NDMA) has executed pesticide spray on over 507,800 acres of land to-date to eliminate locust in vulnerable districts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority ( NDMA) has executed pesticide spray on over 507,800 acres of land to-date to eliminate locust in vulnerable districts of the country.

According to spokesman, some 1,124 teams have been executing the surveillance and anti locust spray operation in the across country locust hit districts. The survey of over 428,000 hectares of land and spray of over 5,700 hectare of areas had been carried out in the last 24 hours.

In Balochistan the anti locust spraying was carried out at over 3,700 hectare areas of the land.

In Punjab over 100 hectare of areas had been sprayed while the treatment of over 1,200 hectare of lands have been carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Likewise, 700 hectare of lands had been cleared from the locust in Sindh.

The spokesman said a total of 52 districts, 33 of Balochistan, 10 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2 of Punjab and seven of Sindh, had been hit by the locust swarms.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab From

Recent Stories

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnesses nomina ..

5 minutes ago

Employers booked for killing eight-year old girl f ..

12 minutes ago

Johnson on US Protests: Floyd's Death 'Appalling,' ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 Tally in Iran Exceeds 160,000 Amid Recent ..

3 minutes ago

OGRA issues show cause notices to six OMCs for not ..

10 minutes ago

Oil Prices Unlikely to Return to $60 Per Barrel Un ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.