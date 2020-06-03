NDMA executes spraying of over 507,800 hectare of land

National Disaster Management Authority ( NDMA) has executed pesticide spray on over 507,800 acres of land to-date to eliminate locust in vulnerable districts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority ( NDMA) has executed pesticide spray on over 507,800 acres of land to-date to eliminate locust in vulnerable districts of the country.

According to spokesman, some 1,124 teams have been executing the surveillance and anti locust spray operation in the across country locust hit districts. The survey of over 428,000 hectares of land and spray of over 5,700 hectare of areas had been carried out in the last 24 hours.

In Balochistan the anti locust spraying was carried out at over 3,700 hectare areas of the land.

In Punjab over 100 hectare of areas had been sprayed while the treatment of over 1,200 hectare of lands have been carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Likewise, 700 hectare of lands had been cleared from the locust in Sindh.

The spokesman said a total of 52 districts, 33 of Balochistan, 10 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2 of Punjab and seven of Sindh, had been hit by the locust swarms.