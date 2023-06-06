NDMA exhorts provincial authorities to update coastal communities on impending tropical storm

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued an advisory to the provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs) of Sindh and Balochistan to ensure strict vigilance and awareness of local coastal communities amid Potential Tropical Cyclone (TC) formation over Southeast Arabian Sea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued an advisory to the provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs) of Sindh and Balochistan to ensure strict vigilance and awareness of local coastal communities amid Potential Tropical Cyclone (TC) formation over Southeast Arabian Sea.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has informed that a low-pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea has intensified into a depression (strong low-pressure area) and lies 1,500 km South of Karachi. Due to favourable conditions, the system is likely to intensify further into a tropical storm during the next 18-24 hours and move in North-Northwest direction, the NDMA advisory mentioned.

The NDMA suggested measures for active monitoring including that for PDMA Sindh and Balochistan to ensure widespread awareness of masses in coastal districts. The respective district disaster management authorities (DDMAs) to undertake collaboration with local communities and spread awareness in local languages.

It added that the fishermen were advised not to venture in the open sea during the rough condition and to remain extra cautious during the forecasted period.

The DDMAs and coastal development authorities to coordinate with the relevant line departments and municipal administrations to ensure mitigation measures for flash/ urban flooding and to secure or remove billboards/ hoardings in view of possible thunderstorm/high winds.

It also demanded to ensure coordination with concerned departments (NHA, FWO and C&W) for restoration of roads in case of any blockage/ obstruction.

The NDMA also underlined that presently, no area of Pakistan's coastal regions was under threat, but regular and continuous monitoring of the developing system be ensured by all concerned stakeholders.