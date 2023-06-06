UrduPoint.com

NDMA Exhorts Provincial Authorities To Update Coastal Communities On Impending Tropical Storm

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 08:22 PM

NDMA exhorts provincial authorities to update coastal communities on impending tropical storm

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued an advisory to the provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs) of Sindh and Balochistan to ensure strict vigilance and awareness of local coastal communities amid Potential Tropical Cyclone (TC) formation over Southeast Arabian Sea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued an advisory to the provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs) of Sindh and Balochistan to ensure strict vigilance and awareness of local coastal communities amid Potential Tropical Cyclone (TC) formation over Southeast Arabian Sea.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has informed that a low-pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea has intensified into a depression (strong low-pressure area) and lies 1,500 km South of Karachi. Due to favourable conditions, the system is likely to intensify further into a tropical storm during the next 18-24 hours and move in North-Northwest direction, the NDMA advisory mentioned.

The NDMA suggested measures for active monitoring including that for PDMA Sindh and Balochistan to ensure widespread awareness of masses in coastal districts. The respective district disaster management authorities (DDMAs) to undertake collaboration with local communities and spread awareness in local languages.

It added that the fishermen were advised not to venture in the open sea during the rough condition and to remain extra cautious during the forecasted period.

The DDMAs and coastal development authorities to coordinate with the relevant line departments and municipal administrations to ensure mitigation measures for flash/ urban flooding and to secure or remove billboards/ hoardings in view of possible thunderstorm/high winds.

It also demanded to ensure coordination with concerned departments (NHA, FWO and C&W) for restoration of roads in case of any blockage/ obstruction.

The NDMA also underlined that presently, no area of Pakistan's coastal regions was under threat, but regular and continuous monitoring of the developing system be ensured by all concerned stakeholders.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Storm Balochistan NHA All FWO Depression

Recent Stories

131 athletes to represent UAE in 15th Arab Games i ..

131 athletes to represent UAE in 15th Arab Games in Algeria

8 minutes ago
 Moscow says 71 Russian soldiers killed repelling U ..

Moscow says 71 Russian soldiers killed repelling Ukrainian attacks

2 seconds ago
 MoS Khar, Norwegian FM agree to enhance bilateral ..

MoS Khar, Norwegian FM agree to enhance bilateral cooperation

4 seconds ago
 IPMG organizes meeting; importance of 'Gender Data ..

IPMG organizes meeting; importance of 'Gender Data Portal' discussed

1 minute ago
 CM's aide reviews performance of of Lil Sail Wal M ..

CM's aide reviews performance of of Lil Sail Wal Mehroom Foundation

1 minute ago
 HESCO Chief for taking strict action against power ..

HESCO Chief for taking strict action against power thieves

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.