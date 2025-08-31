NDMA expert assures readiness to handle future crises with advanced technology, manpower

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) General Manager of Technology at the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Zahra Hassan Sunday pledged to leverage technology, data and manpower to tackle future disasters and cautioned that upcoming weather patterns may be even more intense than those faced this year.

While speaking to a local news channel, Zahra Hassan highlighted that six months ago, NDMA issued an advisory warning about the shifting weather patterns across the country, adding, the advisory focused on the increasing unpredictability of climate events and the need for preparedness.

She emphasized that these warnings were not only timely but also accurate, as the changes in weather patterns began to intensify sooner than expected.

She also mentioned that this year, the monsoon season started a week earlier and is taking longer to end, prolonging the heavy rainfall and increasing the challenges for disaster management.

Zahra Hassan further mentioned that the shift in weather patterns, which witnessed a remarkable 100KM shift, has had a significant impact on local ecosystems and communities.

She stressed that such shifts are becoming more frequent and intense, underscoring the urgency for improved disaster management and resilience planning in the coming years.

She mentioned that the next time such weather patterns occur, they are likely to bring even more severe hazards, stressing the importance of being fully prepared for the challenges ahead.

Zahra Hassan highlighted that NDMA is ready to face these risks, having already strengthened its systems and response capabilities.

NDMA, she explained, is fully equipped to handle these intensified challenges by utilizing an expanded network of data, increased manpower, and advanced technological systems, adding, the organization is focusing on real-time data integration and improved forecasting to ensure a faster, more efficient response to future calamities, particularly as the climate continues to change unpredictably.

To another query, Zahra Hassan explained that Sialkot had received around 300 mm of rain, marking a historic and unprecedented situation for the region. She noted that such extreme weather had overwhelmed local infrastructure and posed significant challenges for disaster management.

She further emphasized that both Sialkot and Gujarat remain on high alert due to the ongoing risks, with authorities closely monitoring the situation. Given the scale of the rainfall and the vulnerability of these cities, NDMA is prioritizing preparedness and rapid response to mitigate any further damage, she added.