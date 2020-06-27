UrduPoint.com
NDMA Finishes Ninth Tranche's Dispatch To Federating Units

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 01:39 AM

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has concluded the dispatches of ninth tranche of doctor's safety kits to federating units

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has concluded the dispatches of ninth tranche of doctor's safety kits to federating units.

The safety equipment have been transported mainly to the hospitals of Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

NDMA spokesman said that 200,000 surgical masks and 45,000 ICU masks of different types have been sent to Punjab.

Some 50,000 and 40,000 surgical masks have been sent to Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK respectively.

While 15,000 and 12,000 ICU masks have been despatched to GB and AJK respectively.

Likewise,20,000 safety suits,50,000 surgical gowns,200 thermal guns have been provided to Punjab. Likewise, 5,000 safety suits, 15,000 surgical gowns, 100 thermal guns have been transported to GB.

AJK has been provided 4,000 safety suits, 15,000 surgical gowns and 100 thermal guns.

Punjab, GB and AJK has also been provided safety goggles, plastic shoes and safety gloves.

