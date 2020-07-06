UrduPoint.com
NDMA Finishes Tenth Tranche's Transportation

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 07:45 PM

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has concluded the transportation of the tenth tranche of doctor's safety kits to Punjab and Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has concluded the transportation of the tenth tranche of doctor's safety kits to Punjab and Sindh.

The safety equipment have already been dispatched to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

NDMA spokesman said so far 10,670,729 face masks had already been distributed to hospitals across the country.

Moreover, over 1.5 million (1,546,960) N95 and D95 surgical masks, over 1.

3 million (1,330,836) protective suits, one million (1,011,754) surgical gowns, 633,235 protective goggles, 252,166 face shields had too been given to the hospitals.

Likewise, over 1.8 million ( 1,848,509) pair of gloves, 659,956 surgical caps, 508,996 shoes cover, 27,382 plastic shoes were also distributed all over the country for protecting from COVID.

The eleventh tranche of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for doctors will be transported to doctors this week.

