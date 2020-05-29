UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NDMA For Acquiring 15 Planes To Spray On Locust-hit Areas: Chairman

Sumaira FH 56 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 12:30 AM

NDMA for acquiring 15 planes to spray on locust-hit areas: Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal Thursday said all out efforts were being made to acquire 15 planes for spray on locust-hit areas to avoid further loss of crops in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said all possible measures had been taken to revive the plant protection institution in a proper manner.

Commenting on damages of crops in Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan, he said neighboring country India was suffering more than Pakistan due to locusts attack on crops.

To a question, he appreciated the steps taken by Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh for the protection of crops from the locusts threat.

Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal said in the past, shortage of aircraft and pilots had made the situation uncomfortable for the department of plant protection.

He said a secretary level committee had granted approval for purchasing planes so that the process of spray could be started in a befitting manner in locust-hit areas of the country.

The NDMA chairman said in July and August, Pakistan could face another spell of locusts attack from Africa. However, he said all necessary arrangements had been made to combat any untoward situation into the matter.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Africa Attack Shortage Balochistan Punjab July August All From

Recent Stories

European Commission's New Economic Recovery Plan T ..

8 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,644 new COVID-19 cases, 16 ..

2 hours ago

Premier League set to resume on June 17

2 hours ago

Appointment of New WTO Chief Unlikely to Resolve C ..

8 minutes ago

MLS teams allowed to resume small-group training

1 hour ago

Scotland to begin initial easing of virus lockdown ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.