Open Menu

NDMA Forecast High-level Flood Alert On River Chenab

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2024 | 07:03 PM

NDMA forecast high-level flood alert on River Chenab

The National Emergencies Operation Center of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday anticipated that rain, wind and thundershower with isolated heavy rainfall was anticipated in the catchment areas of River Chenab till August 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The National Emergencies Operation Center of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday anticipated that rain, wind and thundershower with isolated heavy rainfall was anticipated in the catchment areas of River Chenab till August 18.

"Consequently, the Chenab River is expected to reach High to Very High level flows which may result in inundation in low lying areas & damage of infrastructure," the NDMA news release said.

All villages and towns or settlements near Marala, Khanki, Qadirabad, especially along the flood plain, could be affected by increasing flows.

A strong Monsoon spell was active in catchment areas of eastern rivers, particularly in catchment areas of River Chenab including Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Chiniot, etc. Similarly, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) including Reasi, Akhnoor, Salal, Rajouri, Jammu, etc.

Heavy rainfall is anticipated in isolated places until August 18, which will result in significant increase in the flow of River Chenab as well as local nullahs.

Urban flooding is expected in the urban centers, however, high to very high flood levels are likely in River Chenab. Rainfall intensity is expected to taper down after August 18; however, more rains can be expected till August 25 with gaps in catchment areas of Chenab.

The public is advised to stay informed by keeping track of weather updates and alerts. NDMA has launched the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert application, available on Google Play Store and iOS App Store, to provide timely alerts, advisories, and guidelines to the public. Residents of these areas are advised to remain vigilant and follow guidance from local authorities.

The NDMA has issued instructions to all relevant departments to take necessary precautions to mitigate the possible effects of flooding and extreme weather.

Related Topics

India Weather Google Flood Alert Jammu Gujrat Chiniot Gujranwala Sialkot Hafizabad May August All From Rains

Recent Stories

Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 di ..

Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of ..

13 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

14 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

14 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

14 hours ago
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

14 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

14 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

14 hours ago
 NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

15 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

15 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan