NDMA Forecast High-level Flood Alert On River Chenab
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2024 | 07:03 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The National Emergencies Operation Center of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday anticipated that rain, wind and thundershower with isolated heavy rainfall was anticipated in the catchment areas of River Chenab till August 18.
"Consequently, the Chenab River is expected to reach High to Very High level flows which may result in inundation in low lying areas & damage of infrastructure," the NDMA news release said.
All villages and towns or settlements near Marala, Khanki, Qadirabad, especially along the flood plain, could be affected by increasing flows.
A strong Monsoon spell was active in catchment areas of eastern rivers, particularly in catchment areas of River Chenab including Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Chiniot, etc. Similarly, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) including Reasi, Akhnoor, Salal, Rajouri, Jammu, etc.
Heavy rainfall is anticipated in isolated places until August 18, which will result in significant increase in the flow of River Chenab as well as local nullahs.
Urban flooding is expected in the urban centers, however, high to very high flood levels are likely in River Chenab. Rainfall intensity is expected to taper down after August 18; however, more rains can be expected till August 25 with gaps in catchment areas of Chenab.
The public is advised to stay informed by keeping track of weather updates and alerts. NDMA has launched the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert application, available on Google Play Store and iOS App Store, to provide timely alerts, advisories, and guidelines to the public. Residents of these areas are advised to remain vigilant and follow guidance from local authorities.
The NDMA has issued instructions to all relevant departments to take necessary precautions to mitigate the possible effects of flooding and extreme weather.
