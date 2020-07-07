NDMA hands over 120 ventilators to Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Tuesday handed over 40 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 80 Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiBAP) ventilators to Balochistan province to assist healthcare units in their fight against COVID-19.

According to NDMA spokesman, some 2,000 nasal cannulas, 200 finger pulse oximeters, 150 ICU beds and 200 oxygen cylinders have been dispatched to Balochistan to help combat COVID-19 pandemic.