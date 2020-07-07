UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NDMA Hands Over 120 Ventilators To Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 03:42 PM

NDMA hands over 120 ventilators to Balochistan

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Tuesday handed over 40 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 80 Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiBAP) ventilators to Balochistan province to assist healthcare units in their fight against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Tuesday handed over 40 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 80 Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiBAP) ventilators to Balochistan province to assist healthcare units in their fight against COVID-19.

According to NDMA spokesman, some 2,000 nasal cannulas, 200 finger pulse oximeters, 150 ICU beds and 200 oxygen cylinders have been dispatched to Balochistan to help combat COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Balochistan

Recent Stories

US says foreign students not allowed to stay if th ..

32 minutes ago

NIC launches report on "Impact of COVID-19 on Paki ..

3 minutes ago

European stock markets retreat at open

3 minutes ago

Russia Sees No Serious Threat of Potential Spread ..

3 minutes ago

Russia will impose counter-sanctions on UK: Kremli ..

4 minutes ago

France winger Grosso returns to Lyon on one-year d ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.