NDMA hands over 500 oxygen cylinders to GB govt

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday handed over some 500 filled oxygen cylinders to Gilgit-Baltistan government to cope with fourth wave of Covid-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday handed over some 500 filled oxygen cylinders to Gilgit-Baltistan government to cope with fourth wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

According to NDMA spokesman, some 500 more such cylinders, 30 ventilators and 15 oxygen concentrators would be provided to GB for meeting emergencies.

He said the Corona cases were on the rise in Gilgit-Baltistan and road closures were also feared during the monsoon.