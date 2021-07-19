UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NDMA Hands Over 500 Oxygen Cylinders To GB Govt

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 10:03 PM

NDMA hands over 500 oxygen cylinders to GB govt

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday handed over some 500 filled oxygen cylinders to Gilgit-Baltistan government to cope with fourth wave of Covid-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday handed over some 500 filled oxygen cylinders to Gilgit-Baltistan government to cope with fourth wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

According to NDMA spokesman, some 500 more such cylinders, 30 ventilators and 15 oxygen concentrators would be provided to GB for meeting emergencies.

He said the Corona cases were on the rise in Gilgit-Baltistan and road closures were also feared during the monsoon.

Related Topics

Road Government

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE lea ..

7 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings t ..

7 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings t ..

7 minutes ago

Ramiz Raja dislikes Pakistan’s tactics against E ..

11 minutes ago

PM congratulates new Nepalese counterpart on winni ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan welcomes issuance of Doha's joint stateme ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.