UrduPoint.com

NDMA Hands Over More Dewatering Pumps To Sindh Govt

Faizan Hashmi Published July 24, 2022 | 05:40 PM

NDMA hands over more dewatering pumps to Sindh govt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday handed over more dewatering pumps to Sindh government as heavy monsoon rains caused urban flooding in various urban centers of the province.

On the instructions of the prime minister, Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Akhter Nawaz Satti contacted the government of Sindh, a news release said.

The NDMA Chairman discussed the prevailing situation due to the recent rains. The provincial government informed that the situation was currently under their control.

The NDMA Chairman gave assurance of all possible support from the Federal government and NDMA to the Sindh government as per their requirement.

Related Topics

Sindh Prime Minister Sunday All From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

8 hours ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results

Cycling: Tour de France results

17 hours ago
 Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour d ..

Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour de France'

17 hours ago
 Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Gra ..

Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Grand Prix

17 hours ago
 Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity amo ..

Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity among Muslims

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.