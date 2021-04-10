NDMA hands over PPEs to Krygyzstan

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Saturday handed over Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) to Krygyzstan to help overcoming shortage of the equipment during the pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Saturday handed over Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) to Krygyzstan to help overcoming shortage of the equipment during the pandemic.

According to spokesman, the PPEs included some 5,000 N-95 masks, protective suits and face shields each handed over to Krygyzstan on behalf of government to help fight the pandemic.