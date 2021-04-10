UrduPoint.com
NDMA Hands Over PPEs To Krygyzstan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 02:19 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Saturday handed over Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) to Krygyzstan to help overcoming shortage of the equipment during the pandemic.

According to spokesman, the PPEs included some 5,000 N-95 masks, protective suits and face shields each handed over to Krygyzstan on behalf of government to help fight the pandemic.

