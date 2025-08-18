NDMA Hands Over Relief Supplies To Buner Administration
Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 08:38 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday formally handed over a new consignment of emergency relief supplies to the Buner district administration for onward distribution among flood-affected residents.
The handover marks a continuation of NDMA’s coordinated response under the Prime Minister’s directive, aimed at supporting communities impacted by recent flooding across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The handover ceremony was attended by Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam, who reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting affected families through coordinated and timely interventions.
The consignment dispatched earlier this morning includes tents, blankets, 7KVA generators, de-watering pumps, ration bags, and essential medicines. NDMA remains in close coordination with all relevant civil and military institutions to ensure swift response and resource mobilization. The authority continues to maintain round-the-clock oversight of relief operations to guarantee effective delivery and public safety.
