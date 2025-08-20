NDMA hands over relief supplies to Swat administration for flood victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) handed over a consignment of essential relief goods to the Swat district administration last night, aiming to support communities impacted by the recent flooding.

The aid package includes tents, blankets, generators, dewatering pumps, and medicines.

The handover ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam.

This initiative is part of NDMA’s ongoing relief operations, conducted in close coordination with civil and military institutions. The authority has confirmed it is actively supervising the distribution and implementation of relief efforts across the region, ensuring timely support to affected populations.