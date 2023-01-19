UrduPoint.com

NDMA Held An Interactive Session With Humanitarian Partners

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 01:15 PM

NDMA held an interactive session with Humanitarian Partners at National University of Science & Technology (NUST)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023) NDMA held an interactive session with Humanitarian Partners at National University of Science & Technology (NUST). Chairman NDMA, Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik presided the meeting.

Members of Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) and National Humanitarian Network (NHN) as well as representatives of international NGOs participated.
The session aimed at strengthening coordination & collaboration across the disaster management cycle with focus on disaster risk reduction for combating the vulnerabilities of natural hazards.

It also discussed the key identified areas pertaining to implementation of climate resilience and adaptation in Pakistan.
Chairman NDMA shared the Remodeled National Preparedness & Response framework with participants.

He highlighted that National Disaster Management Think Tank and Emergencies Operations Center would be cornerstone of remodeled framework to transform climatic emergency response from reactive to proactive mode.

He also underlined the need of technology-based early warning system, common operating picture for early warnings and conducting simulation exercises to mitigate the impact of natural calamities.


Chairman NDMA laid stress on multi-sectoral need assessment survey during pre-disaster phase and strengthening of District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) to protect vulnerable groups from adverse impact of disaster.

At humanitarian front, he called for coordination among NGOs/INGOs with National Volunteers to steer disaster management and response in the country.
Participants appreciated the determination of NDMA to synergize efforts and organize dialogue with academia and relevant stakeholders for active participation for remodeling of disaster management in Pakistan.


Representatives of NGOs/ INGOs & Academia drew attention on various issues related to administration, disaster mitigation & compounding approaches, allocation of resources and project funding for academic researchers in field of disaster management.

Chairman NDMA acknowledged the observations and assured that recommendations from this session would be taken into fold of Remodeled framework for National Preparedness & Response system.

