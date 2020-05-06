UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NDMA Hires Piper Brave Spray Aircraft For Sprinkling Poisonous Fumes To Contain Locust Attack

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 06:35 PM

NDMA hires Piper Brave spray aircraft for sprinkling poisonous fumes to contain locust attack

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has hired Piper Brave spray aircraft for sprinkling poisonous fumes over the fields covering thousands of acres of land in different parts of the country to rid the pest infected areas of the country from locust attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has hired Piper Brave spray aircraft for sprinkling poisonous fumes over the fields covering thousands of acres of land in different parts of the country to rid the pest infected areas of the country from locust attack.

According to spokesman of NDMA, the aircraft hired from Turkey for six months, would be used to fight the locust onslaught on various crops and cultivable lands across the country, especially in Sindh and Punjab.

He said the aircraft has been transported to Pakistan by a special flight of C-130 aircraft here on Wednesday.

The aircraft would prove very effective in exterminating locust from the country.

It merits mentioning here that over the last six months, agricultural lands in at least 15 districts have been afflicted by swarms of locusts. Of these districts, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Sanghar, Umerkot and Tharparkar have suffered the most damage.

Swarms of locusts also descended upon Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal and Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Attack Punjab Turkey Nawabshah Sukkur Thatta Badin Sanghar Khairpur Ghotki Tharparkar Sujawal From

Recent Stories

ADDED issues new circular to mall owners granted p ..

53 minutes ago

ISI DG Gen Faiz Hamid calls on PM

57 minutes ago

Turkey to resume football league on June 12: feder ..

2 minutes ago

AC Tall raided snack, chips production plant, arre ..

2 minutes ago

British Museum intercepts Mesopotamian fakes

2 minutes ago

Hoarders, profiteers to face strict action: Deputy ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.