NDMA hires Piper Brave spray aircraft for sprinkling poisonous fumes to contain locust attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has hired Piper Brave spray aircraft for sprinkling poisonous fumes over the fields covering thousands of acres of land in different parts of the country to rid the pest infected areas of the country from locust attack.

According to spokesman of NDMA, the aircraft hired from Turkey for six months, would be used to fight the locust onslaught on various crops and cultivable lands across the country, especially in Sindh and Punjab.

He said the aircraft has been transported to Pakistan by a special flight of C-130 aircraft here on Wednesday.

The aircraft would prove very effective in exterminating locust from the country.

It merits mentioning here that over the last six months, agricultural lands in at least 15 districts have been afflicted by swarms of locusts. Of these districts, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Sanghar, Umerkot and Tharparkar have suffered the most damage.

Swarms of locusts also descended upon Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal and Karachi.