UrduPoint.com

NDMA Holds 2nd National Coordination Conference For Winters Contingencies

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2023 | 03:50 PM

NDMA holds 2nd National Coordination Conference for Winters Contingencies

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to tackle winter-related emergencies here on Thursday organized the second National Coordination Conference for Winters Contingencies 2022-23 with key stakeholders.

Chairman NDMA, Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik presided over the conference participated by the representatives of relevant ministries, Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (MCI), National Highway Authority (NHA), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Armed Forces, Emergency services, and Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), a news release said.

The PMD presented the weather forecast for three months including that of January, February & March, and noted that prevailing fog and frost conditions were likely to add moisture into the soil, standing crops and inundated areas of flood zones.

During the conference, the PDMAs and Rescue Agencies briefed about winters contingencies and Disaster Risk Management plans along with stock status for hazard-prone areas. They informed that respective Provincial Emergencies Operations Centers (PEOCs) were fully vigilant of the current situation and equipped to respond to the emergencies accordingly.

The Rescue Agencies and Motorway Police apprised of held-mock drills for winters related emergencies.

Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik acknowledged the efforts of relevant departments for effective management of this winter season. He appreciated SDMA for the timely response during Pir Chansi incident. However, he instructed Provincial Authorities to improve the logistics arrangements and tourist facilitation services especially in hilly areas.

He underlined the need of active participation of local communities in response and emergency situations. He directed the relevant departments to sensitize the communities for hospitability behavior towards tourists in case any disaster strikes in their area.

The Chairman NDMA also highlighted that NDMA was working on formulation of 'Disaster/risk Calendar' based on foreseeable disasters for generating region-specific emergency alerts and response which would be subjected to revision by end of calendar year in light of practical experiences. He also apprised the participants of his vision on establishment of remodeled and technology-driven National Preparedness and Response System in the country for a proactive approach to disaster management.

The PDMAs were directed to produce disaster management audit of disaster-prone areas to pitch guidelines, customized emergency plans and rapid need assessment along with stocking at warehouses and logistic needs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather Police Flood Water Motorway WAPDA Winters Gilgit Baltistan January February March NHA

Recent Stories

PPP celebrates 95th birth anniversary of its found ..

PPP celebrates 95th birth anniversary of its founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto

2 hours ago
 ADNOC allocates $15 billion to low-carbon solution ..

ADNOC allocates $15 billion to low-carbon solutions, new energies and decarbonis ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank increases its ownership in ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank increases its ownership in ADIB Egypt to more than 52%

2 hours ago
 Shah Rukh Khan extends wishes for Deepika on her s ..

Shah Rukh Khan extends wishes for Deepika on her special day

2 hours ago
 AGDA hosts Lana Nusseibeh on UAE’s first year on ..

AGDA hosts Lana Nusseibeh on UAE’s first year on UN Security Council

2 hours ago
 Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day ..

Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.