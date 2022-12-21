NDMA holds National Post-Monsoon 2022 Review Conference with key stakeholders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday hosted National Post-Monsoon 2022 Review Conference.

Chairman NDMA, Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik presided over the meeting and delivered the opening remarks, a news release said.

The Conference reviewed the lessons learnt during Floods 2022 and deliberated upon way forward to address the key shortcomings for better flood management in the next monsoon.

Representatives of PDMAs/SDMA/GBDMA, Provincial chapters of Rescue 1122, PMD, FFC, WAPDA, SUPARCO, NHA, Armed Forces, PTA, and Emergency Response Agencies attended the conference and briefed the forum about their respective fields during and after Floods 2022.

They also put forward their recommendations for immediate and long-term interventions for the improvement of relief and disaster management systems in view of extreme climate change vulnerabilities in the country.

Chairman NDMA lauded the efforts of all relevant Federal and Provincial departments and Armed Forces during Floods 2022. He underscored the need for collaborated and synergized response towards disasters while addressing the existing capacity gaps and structural challenges through the active involvement of NGOs and Donor organizations.

The NDMA chair explained to the participants on the need for further and closer integration of all departments and briefed on his vision to expand the NEOC and make it live interfaced with all departments to remodel NDMA from a response-oriented entity to a proactive mode.

NDMA asked the Provincial departments to provide plans for prepositioning of available resources to mitigate future floods and mainstreaming Disaster Risk Reduction in their development projects.