NDMA holds summer contingencies' coordination conference with key stakeholders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday organized the summer contingencies' coordination conference.

NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, who presided over the conference, outlined the key areas for discussion.

The representatives of the ministries of Climate Change (MoCC), and National Health, Services, Regulations and Coordination, provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs), State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), emergency services, PMD, WAPDA, SUPARCO, NHA, armed forces, Islamabad Capital Territory, emergency response agencies and academia attended the conference, a news release said.

The conference was organized with a proactive approach to foster coordination among all stakeholders. It aimed to allow them to take preventive measures to safeguard lives, livelihoods, and infrastructure from the potential impact of disasters and hazards over the next 5-6 months, including early heat waves, locust attacks, forest fires, droughts, GLOFs, and floods.

The NDMA chairman emphasized development of models and projections for a near-probabilistic approach to enhance preparedness for potential hybrid disasters.

It would streamline relief operations through localized research and need assessments to cater to local needs effectively, he added.

He informed the participants about successful simulation exercises (SimEx's) conducted by the NDMA during March 2023 and suggested two additional (SimEx's) on summer contingencies and hybrid hazards with pandemics in the forthcoming months.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) officials shared a three-month weather outlook, indicating that most parts of the country were likely to expect normal to slightly above-normal precipitation levels.

Additionally, the PMD stated that seasonal mean temperatures were anticipated to remain normal to above-normal.

The MoHSR presented precautionary measures for avoiding heatstroke. The Project Manager of UNDP GLOF-II project briefed the forum on scaling up of GLOF risk reduction measures in the Gilgit-Balistan region.

PDMAs, GBDMA, and SDMA presented their resource mapping plans, including equipment and manpower allocation, for heatstroke and forest fires in their respective areas. They also shared their awareness campaigns aimed to create awareness amongst the locals.

The NDMA chairman directed them to establish a local vigilance force responsible for monitoring forest fires actively. Further, he asked the PDMAs to keep a close eye on local responders by conducting frequent field visits during summer contingencies.

In addition to the conference, the NDMA plans to hold a three-day interactive session in the last week of April with government departments, universities and humanitarian partners.

The focus is to discuss the key findings of the conference on the Summer Contingencies Plan and minimize the impact of potential natural disasters in the upcoming months. The goal is to drive collaboration among stakeholders and develop coordinated approaches for unforeseen future events.