Open Menu

NDMA Hosts INSARAG Conference To Enhance Emergency Standards

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 09:35 PM

NDMA hosts INSARAG conference to enhance emergency standards

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and participating delegates at the two-day Asia-Pacific Regional Conference on Wednesday devised a comprehensive regional work plan focused on mapping hazards and committing resources to effectively address future risks and refine emergency preparedness and response standards in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and participating delegates at the two-day Asia-Pacific Regional Conference on Wednesday devised a comprehensive regional work plan focused on mapping hazards and committing resources to effectively address future risks and refine emergency preparedness and response standards in the region.

The two-day INSARAG Asia-Pacific Regional Conference was hosted by NDMA, in its role as Regional Chair of the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG).

The event brought together 55 international delegates from across the Asia-Pacific region, including representatives from China, Russia, Australia, South Korea, Turkiye, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Japan, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Further discussions led to key agreements, including Asia-Pacific's ongoing contributions to the INSARAG Guidelines 2026, ensuring regional insights are integral to the development process. The group expressed appreciation for the leadership shown by Pakistan in hosting this pivotal conference, which underscored the country's significant role in strengthening regional disaster preparedness.

Key stakeholders from global humanitarian organizations, UN agencies and local government departments also attended. During the two days, participants from member countries presented updates and positions for the ongoing INSARAG Governance Review, while the Asia-Pacific (AP) Regional Group conducted an After-Action Review (AAR) of the Turkiye response.

The conference concluded with the Asia-Pacific Group formally welcoming Japan as the INSARAG Asia-Pacific regional Chair for 2025. Tokyo will host the next regional conference in August 2025, while South Korea has been invited to consider hosting the 2026 INSARAG Global Meeting.

At the conclusion of the event, Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik distributed participation certificates to attendees, commending their engagement and commitment to strengthening regional resilience efforts. Participants also visited National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) at NDMA HQs, where the participants were briefed about facility's capabilities in development of early warning (DEW), Anticipatory Actions (AAs), collaborations with humanitarian partners and risk communication to inform and prepare the public for potential emergencies and disasters. The INSARAG Asia-Pacific Regional Conference 2024 marked a milestone in regional disaster response collaboration, reinforcing the shared commitment to resilience-building and disaster preparedness among Asia-Pacific nations.

This year on 17 January, the NDMA assumed the chair of INSARAG, reinforcing its leadership role in regional disaster management efforts. INSARAG is a global network dedicated to enhancing international disaster response, strengthening preparedness through Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) practices. INSARAG sets global standards to ensure teams are fully equipped for action during disasters.

Related Topics

Pakistan Thailand Australia Bangladesh United Nations Russia China Tokyo Indonesia Japan South Korea Philippines Nepal January August Event From Government

Recent Stories

KU develops curricula to address current, future n ..

KU develops curricula to address current, future needs: KU VC

36 minutes ago
 Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters

Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters

35 minutes ago
 CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first pub ..

CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first public sector cancer hospital

35 minutes ago
 IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari

IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari

35 minutes ago
 114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Pun ..

114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punjab

35 minutes ago
 17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered

17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered

35 minutes ago
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 19

ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 19

48 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA

Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA

48 minutes ago
 IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against cri ..

IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements

1 hour ago
 UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals

UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals

1 hour ago
 Ten gangsters arrested, looted valuables recovered

Ten gangsters arrested, looted valuables recovered

32 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of yo ..

Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of youth: Senator Aajiz Dhamrah

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan