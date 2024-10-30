NDMA hosts INSARAG conference to enhance emergency standards

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and participating delegates at the two-day Asia-Pacific Regional Conference on Wednesday devised a comprehensive regional work plan focused on mapping hazards and committing resources to effectively address future risks and refine emergency preparedness and response standards in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and participating delegates at the two-day Asia-Pacific Regional Conference on Wednesday devised a comprehensive regional work plan focused on mapping hazards and committing resources to effectively address future risks and refine emergency preparedness and response standards in the region.

The two-day INSARAG Asia-Pacific Regional Conference was hosted by NDMA, in its role as Regional Chair of the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG).

The event brought together 55 international delegates from across the Asia-Pacific region, including representatives from China, Russia, Australia, South Korea, Turkiye, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Japan, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Further discussions led to key agreements, including Asia-Pacific's ongoing contributions to the INSARAG Guidelines 2026, ensuring regional insights are integral to the development process. The group expressed appreciation for the leadership shown by Pakistan in hosting this pivotal conference, which underscored the country's significant role in strengthening regional disaster preparedness.

Key stakeholders from global humanitarian organizations, UN agencies and local government departments also attended. During the two days, participants from member countries presented updates and positions for the ongoing INSARAG Governance Review, while the Asia-Pacific (AP) Regional Group conducted an After-Action Review (AAR) of the Turkiye response.

The conference concluded with the Asia-Pacific Group formally welcoming Japan as the INSARAG Asia-Pacific regional Chair for 2025. Tokyo will host the next regional conference in August 2025, while South Korea has been invited to consider hosting the 2026 INSARAG Global Meeting.

At the conclusion of the event, Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik distributed participation certificates to attendees, commending their engagement and commitment to strengthening regional resilience efforts. Participants also visited National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) at NDMA HQs, where the participants were briefed about facility's capabilities in development of early warning (DEW), Anticipatory Actions (AAs), collaborations with humanitarian partners and risk communication to inform and prepare the public for potential emergencies and disasters. The INSARAG Asia-Pacific Regional Conference 2024 marked a milestone in regional disaster response collaboration, reinforcing the shared commitment to resilience-building and disaster preparedness among Asia-Pacific nations.

This year on 17 January, the NDMA assumed the chair of INSARAG, reinforcing its leadership role in regional disaster management efforts. INSARAG is a global network dedicated to enhancing international disaster response, strengthening preparedness through Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) practices. INSARAG sets global standards to ensure teams are fully equipped for action during disasters.