NDMA Hosts US Disaster Experts For Innovative Response Measures At NEOC
Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) hosted a two-day consultative session with the United States Disaster Response Group at the National Emergencies Operations Center (NEOC) to enhance joint preparedness, focusing on tech-driven rescue, early warnings, and risk financing.
On day one, the delegation was led by Natalie Baker, Deputy Chief of Mission along with Lieutenant General Patrick Frank, commanding officer of US ARCENT.
Second day briefing was attended by Ivana Vuco, Disaster Expert for Asia and her team from the U.S. State Department.
Chairman NDMA, Lt General Inam Haider Malik, briefed the delegation on NEOC’s advanced capabilities in addressing hazards and vulnerabilities, its disaster management outlook through early warning alerts and risk communication, coordinated relief and response efforts, anticipatory actions, and NDMA’s role in international relief assistance and global outreach.
The briefing highlighted the Comprehensive International Simulation Exercises (CISE), which engage foreign and regional partners to enhance disaster resilience. The discussion also covered risk financing through contingency funds and insurance for rapid recovery, integrated search and rescue operations using advanced technology and the success of early warning systems, which enabled thousands to self-evacuate during the 2025 floods, reducing casualties.
Natalie Baker lauded NDMA’s innovative disaster management framework, stating that Pakistan’s proactive use of technology and international collaboration through CISE sets a strong example for regional disaster resilience. The U.S. is committed to supporting Pakistan’s relief activities, particularly in response to the 2025 floods, through logistic support, technical expertise and humanitarian assistance.
An interactive consultative session followed, where NDMA and US disaster response experts shared best practices, aligned technological tools and streamlined joint response protocols to enhance collaborative efforts.
Lieutenant General Patrick Frank commended NDMA’s proactive approach and NEOC’s critical role in mitigating potential hazards in Pakistan.
The delegation reaffirmed commitment to deepening cooperation in Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and Comprehensive International Simulation Exercises (CISE) to strengthen regional resilience against escalating climate challenges.
