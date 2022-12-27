UrduPoint.com

NDMA Issues Advisory Amid Light Rain & Snowfall Forecast For Balochistan, KP

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2022 | 04:40 PM

NDMA issues advisory amid light rain & snowfall forecast for Balochistan, KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued an advisory based on the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) report that has predicted rain and snowfall in the Western and North Western regions of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

"According to the PMD, a westerly wave has entered the Northwestern parts of Balochistan and is likely to grip upper and central parts of the country on December 28 (night) and continue till the next day", NDMA news release said.

Under the influence of this weather system, rainfall and snowfall (in hilly areas) is expected in different parts of the country, including: Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Ziarat, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Harani, Qillah Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Gwadar, Jiwani, Turbat, Panjgur, Kalat, Khuzdar, Sibbi, Naseerabad and Lasbella on December 27 (evening/night) to December 29.

Moreover, light to moderate rain (with snowfall over the hills) has also been forecast for Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad,Haripur, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Sargodha, Islamabad, Murree, Galiyat and Pothohar region on December 28 (night) and 29.

Similarly, light rain is predicted for Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan and Bhakkar during the said period.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Murree Gwadar Mansehra Kohat Mardan Zhob Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Chaman Turbat Bahawalpur Sukkur Gujranwala Larkana Sialkot Sheikhupura Jacobabad Charsadda Bhakkar Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Chitral Dir Haripur Kohistan Malakand Barkhan Kalat Khuzdar Pishin Dalbandin Ziarat Panjgur December

Recent Stories

UAE and Africa: 51 years of deep-rooted relations

UAE and Africa: 51 years of deep-rooted relations

20 minutes ago
 UAE tops world in technical and vocational educati ..

UAE tops world in technical and vocational education and training in UNDP&#039;s ..

35 minutes ago
 vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Her ..

Vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Here’s What We Know So Far

58 minutes ago
 General Civil Aviation published world first Natio ..

General Civil Aviation published world first National Regulation Related to Vert ..

1 hour ago
 UAE government begins applying entrepreneurship le ..

UAE government begins applying entrepreneurship leave for self-employment in Jan ..

1 hour ago
 WAM produces documentary ‘Camel Race Secrets’ ..

WAM produces documentary ‘Camel Race Secrets’ in 13 languages

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.