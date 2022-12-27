NDMA issues advisory amid light rain & snowfall forecast for Balochistan, KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued an advisory based on the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) report that has predicted rain and snowfall in the Western and North Western regions of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

"According to the PMD, a westerly wave has entered the Northwestern parts of Balochistan and is likely to grip upper and central parts of the country on December 28 (night) and continue till the next day", NDMA news release said.

Under the influence of this weather system, rainfall and snowfall (in hilly areas) is expected in different parts of the country, including: Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Ziarat, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Harani, Qillah Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Gwadar, Jiwani, Turbat, Panjgur, Kalat, Khuzdar, Sibbi, Naseerabad and Lasbella on December 27 (evening/night) to December 29.

Moreover, light to moderate rain (with snowfall over the hills) has also been forecast for Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad,Haripur, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Sargodha, Islamabad, Murree, Galiyat and Pothohar region on December 28 (night) and 29.

Similarly, light rain is predicted for Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan and Bhakkar during the said period.