UrduPoint.com

NDMA Issues Advisory For Preparedness Measures Amid Rain, Snowfall Prediction

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2023 | 02:30 PM

NDMA issues advisory for preparedness measures amid rain, snowfall prediction

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) here on Friday has issued a detailed advisory for the nationwide preparedness measures to cope with rain and snowfall prediction advising the provinces to ensure mass awareness and sensitization of the travellers and tourists to the high risk areas.

The NDMA advisory mentioned the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast citing that a westerly wave was likely to enter North Balochistan on January 6th (evening/night) and was likely to grip upper and Northern parts of the country from January 6th to 9th. Under the influence of this weather system, following events were forecast as light to moderate rain (with snowfall over the hills) was expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Ziarat, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Harnai, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, Chaman and Pishin on January 7th and 8th.

However, moderate rain (with snowfall over the hills) was also expected in Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad from January 7th to 9th.

The weather prediction may also cause light rain expected in Islamabad, Pothohar region, Charsada, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan and Kohat during January 7th and 8th.

Keeping in view the weather situation, all provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs), Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, National Highway Authority (NHA), National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP), Frontier Works Organization (FWO), Rescue 1122, line departments, Ministries and Federal agencies were required to undertake measures as per respective mandate.

The NDMA advised that it was to be ensured by all concerned in addition to measures deemed appropriate as per on ground situation to make ensure widespread circulation of advisories and alerts to raise awareness and sensitize travellers and tourists. The concerned departments were to prepare general and area or region specific awareness campaigns and ensure wide spread propagation of likely threats and hazards.

Moreover, they should also engage local communities at traditionally dangerous and hazard prone sites to enable round the clock monitoring and establish feedback mechanism for early warnings and alerts for at-risk population.

It also added that the PDMAs and DDMAs to arrange and preplace necessary inventory and other essentials at strategic locations or vulnerable choke points in coordination with NH&MP, NHA, FWO, local Construct and Works Departments (C&W), Rescue 1122 and line departments.

It also advised that the local administrations to assess and plan deployment of additional resources and exercise control over vehicle movement leading to and in vicinity of vulnerable areas, choke points, tourist spots and attractions to prevent losses and damages and save precious lives. Moreover, medical resources; paramedics, equipment and medicine should be deployed as per the vulnerability and risks identified in different regions to meet respective regional requirements.

The provincial departments and the concerned should also ensure that tourists, visitors, travelers in at-risk and affected areas will be apprised and forewarned about forecast weather and road conditions in coordination with NH&MP, law enforcement agencies (LEAs), NHA and FWO, ensure availability of emergency services personnel during the forecast period.

The travellers on Provincial and National Highways in at-risk/affected areas be forewarned of adverse conditions and may be detoured to safe waiting areas under guidance of respective PDMAs, Local Authorities, National Highway and Motorway Police, LEAs, etc., ensure immediate stocking of basic commodities especially in regions that get cut-off during winters snowfall, ensure round the clock monitoring of situation through emergencies operation centers (EOCs) with regular feedback to provincial and national EOCS (PEOCs and NEOC respectively). The tourists, visitors, and travelers to check PMD Weather Forecast for information on fog, snowfall, rain, high flows in nullahs and landslides etc. to assess road conditions from control rooms, helplines, websites, social media platforms of NH&MP, NHA, FWO, DDMAs and PDMAs before undertaking journey.

The NDMA also instructed all departments concerned that in case of any eventuality, twice daily and routine updates to be shared with the Authority.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather Balochistan Quetta Police Abbottabad Swat Motorway Murree Social Media Winters Road Vehicle Mansehra Kohat Zhob Gilgit Baltistan Chaman Chitral Dir Kohistan Malakand Barkhan Harnai Pishin Skardu Muzaffarabad Mirpur Dalbandin Kotli Ziarat Ghizer Bagh January May NHA Rescue 1122 All From FWO

Recent Stories

PM directs to ensure implementation of energy-savi ..

PM directs to ensure implementation of energy-saving measures

19 minutes ago
 Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese ..

Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese New Year&#039; January 14

47 minutes ago
 Saudi Delegation Visits PITB To Explore Collaborat ..

Saudi Delegation Visits PITB To Explore Collaboration & Investment Opportunities ..

2 hours ago
 Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses l ..

Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses leaked, researcher says

2 hours ago
 FIA, PTA directed to block defamatory material on ..

FIA, PTA directed to block defamatory material on social media on Kubra Khan's ..

3 hours ago
 No talks with terrorist organizations: Interior Mi ..

No talks with terrorist organizations: Interior Minister

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.