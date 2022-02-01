UrduPoint.com

NDMA Issues Advisory For Upcoming Rain Spell

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 10:09 PM

NDMA issues advisory for upcoming rain spell

As per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) fresh weather advisory, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued advisory to the provincial disaster management authorities to expedite preparedness and management measures to cope with inclement weather

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :As per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) fresh weather advisory, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued advisory to the provincial disaster management authorities to expedite preparedness and management measures to cope with inclement weather.

The met office advisory claimed that a westerly wave was likely to enter Upper and Central Parts of the country on Wednesday and Thursday (2-3 February 2022, evening/night) that predicted light to moderate rain-wind thunderstorm and snowfall was expected during said period in various parts of the country.

On the basis of PMD weather forecast, NDMA has issued instructions to respective Provincial and District Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs and DDMAs) and other relevant departments to stay vigilant and promptly ensure precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life or property during the said period.

The PDMAs/DDMAs have been advised to coordinate with concerned departments for arrangement and placement of necessary inventory and other essentials along with availability of emergency services personnel at vulnerable locations. Fishermen community be also advised to exercise caution and avoid going into deep sea.

The PDMAs/ DDMAs have been directed further to coordinate with concerned departments for restoration of roads in case of any blockage / obstruction, to coordinate with relevant District and Municipal Administrations for ensuring mitigation measures for possible urban/ flash flooding. Concerned departments have been asked to also ensure that tourists/ visitors in at-risk/ affected areas to be apprised / forewarned about weather forecast.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather February

Recent Stories

Omicron Strain Less Dangerous, But COVID-19 Won't ..

Omicron Strain Less Dangerous, But COVID-19 Won't Die Out Completely - Expert

1 minute ago
 Six held for possessing illegal arms, weapons

Six held for possessing illegal arms, weapons

1 minute ago
 WHO Says World Can Surpass Global COVID-19 Vaccina ..

WHO Says World Can Surpass Global COVID-19 Vaccination Target of 70% by Mid-2022

1 minute ago
 Artist conveys message of love, tolerance through ..

Artist conveys message of love, tolerance through art: Commissioner

1 minute ago
 Pakistan rejects "delusional and provocative" rema ..

Pakistan rejects "delusional and provocative" remarks by Indian minister on AJK

22 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan Navy Detains 21 Indian Fishermen for Po ..

Sri Lankan Navy Detains 21 Indian Fishermen for Poaching

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>