NDMA issues advisory for upcoming rain spell

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :As per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) fresh weather advisory, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued advisory to the provincial disaster management authorities to expedite preparedness and management measures to cope with inclement weather.

The met office advisory claimed that a westerly wave was likely to enter Upper and Central Parts of the country on Wednesday and Thursday (2-3 February 2022, evening/night) that predicted light to moderate rain-wind thunderstorm and snowfall was expected during said period in various parts of the country.

On the basis of PMD weather forecast, NDMA has issued instructions to respective Provincial and District Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs and DDMAs) and other relevant departments to stay vigilant and promptly ensure precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life or property during the said period.

The PDMAs/DDMAs have been advised to coordinate with concerned departments for arrangement and placement of necessary inventory and other essentials along with availability of emergency services personnel at vulnerable locations. Fishermen community be also advised to exercise caution and avoid going into deep sea.

The PDMAs/ DDMAs have been directed further to coordinate with concerned departments for restoration of roads in case of any blockage / obstruction, to coordinate with relevant District and Municipal Administrations for ensuring mitigation measures for possible urban/ flash flooding. Concerned departments have been asked to also ensure that tourists/ visitors in at-risk/ affected areas to be apprised / forewarned about weather forecast.