NDMA Issues Advisory For Upcoming Rain Spell

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2022 | 06:33 PM

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) following Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) weather advisory for expected Rain-wind Thunderstorm in Upper and Central parts of the country

The PMD officials on Monday issued instructions to respective Provincial and District Disaster Management Authorities and other relevant departments to stay vigilant and promptly ensure precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life or property during the said period.

The met office advisory claimed that a westerly wave is likely to enter Western Parts of the Country on Monday (night) likely to persist in Upper parts of the country till Thursday.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow over hills and isolated hailstorm in various parts of the country are expected.

The PDMAs/ DDMAs have been directed further to coordinate with concerned departments for restoration of roads in case of any blockage/obstruction, and to ensure tourists/ visitors in at-risk/ affected areas to be apprised/forewarned about weather forecast.

