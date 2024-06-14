NDMA Issues Advisory On Weather During Eid-ul-Azha
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 11:00 PM
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday issued an advisory for public awareness regarding the weather on upcoming Eid-ul-Azha
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday issued an advisory for public awareness regarding the weather on upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.
“[This advisory is] in light of the forecast of a warmer than average temperature and chances of rain, wind and thunderstorms from June 15-19, which is likely to extend up to June 22,” according to the advisory.
The national disaster management body emphasized proactive preparedness through enhanced vigilance and mass public awareness. The additional guidelines can be received from the already issued Tourist Guidelines & Checklist available on the NDMA Website.
Also, NDMA has released the ‘Pak-NDMA Disaster Alert’ application on Google Play Store and iOS Application Store to provide general public with up-to-date alerts, advisories and hazard specific guidelines, public service messages and more.
The forecast indicated that due to this weather system, rain, wind and dust storm and thunderstorm are expected in most of country including Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Gilgit, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, South Punjab and some parts of Sindh in stipulated period of time.
The NDMA advised preparedness for potential floods and landslides, especially in Upper KP, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan. It urged the authorities to ensure readiness to respond to emergencies, with machinery and staff pre-positioned in vulnerable areas.
The NDMA urged the citizens to exercise caution, avoid weak structures and waterways, and stay updated on weather conditions while travelling to Northern areas during Eid holidays.
It also called upon the farmers, livestock owners, tourists, and travelers to take protective measures for their safety and property besides following local advisories for fresh updates.
Recent Stories
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs10.20 per litre
AJK PM reiterates his commitment to establishing strong public-private partnersh ..
Iranian envoy visits KP-Bo IT, interacts with Board officials, businessmen
Pope urges ban on 'lethal autonomous weapons' in historic G7 speech
Outrage as Nigerian city bans Eid parade over royal tensions
Sindh govt proposes 2% increase in Sindh Sales Tax on services
BEWGA Delegation calls on CM Bugti
French stocks drag down European markets on election jitters
Waterlogged outfield delays start to USA v Ireland T20 World Cup match
Govt extended maximum relief to poor people: Ali Pervaiz
District admin warns transporters for overcharging
Extreme hot weather to be observed during Eid holidays
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Iranian envoy visits KP-Bo IT, interacts with Board officials, businessmen3 minutes ago
-
BEWGA Delegation calls on CM Bugti9 minutes ago
-
Govt extended maximum relief to poor people: Ali Pervaiz5 minutes ago
-
District admin warns transporters for overcharging5 minutes ago
-
Sindh government allocates Rs 868.684 mln for counter terrorism measures in FY 2024-255 minutes ago
-
CDA sets up 'central control room' to monitor cleanliness drive during Eid holidays4 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt. proposes Rs 160 bln for local councils in Budget 2024-254 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif meets MPAs4 minutes ago
-
CM's message on 'World Blood Donation Day'5 minutes ago
-
Win-Pakistan organizes seminar on 'knowledge sharing with women in nuclear safety & nuclear security ..5 minutes ago
-
Kamber police arrest two drug dealers49 minutes ago
-
Governor visits Sundus Foundation, donates blood for thalassemia patients48 minutes ago