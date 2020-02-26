NDMA issues advisory to provincial depts amid serious weather projection

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Wednesday issued advisory to all provincial departments for taking requisite measures, amid serious weather projection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Wednesday issued advisory to all provincial departments for taking requisite measures, amid serious weather projection.

According to Spokesperson NDMA, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains in most parts of the country from Thursday to Saturday during the ongoing week.

The National Highways Authority (NHA), Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and relevant provincial departments of communications had been directed to keep all highways and connecting roads clear and open for traffic, he added.

The advisory also noted that the relevant departments and district administration should ensure effective awareness of tourists about prevailing weather conditions in their areas.

The district administration and emergency departments should also ensureattendance of necessary staff. However, in case of any disaster, the report ofany emergency should be sent to NDMA twice a day for timely action.