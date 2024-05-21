NDMA Issues Alert To Departments' Concerned Amid GLOF Threat In KP, GB
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2024 | 07:17 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in view of possible Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) threat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Tuesday issued an alert to the departments concerned.
After the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted a possible GLOF in KP and GB, the NDMA issued instructions to PDMA, KP and GBDMA.
In view of increasing temperature and meteorological conditions, GLOF or severe floods, landslides and strong winds were likely to increase in the mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan from May 21 to 27.
The Provincial Disaster Management Authorities have been directed to be in full coordination with the concerned departments to arrange and pre-deploy necessary inventory and equipment in case of any disruptions, road closures and damage as well as emergencies in vulnerable locations whereas availability of personnel can be ensured.
The departments are further directed to pre-warn the local community, tourists and travelers in risk areas to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel or movement.
However, the departments should also conduct mock drills to ensure timely evacuation so that people's lives and property could be secured in time of need.
